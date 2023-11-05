The mental and physical affects of daylight saving time change

TULSA, Okla. — While we push our clocks back an hour early Sunday morning, sometimes our bodies struggle to adjust.

Research shows people typically struggle with daylight saving time in the spring, when we move the clocks forward, sometimes the "fall back" can be just as bad.

Nicolas Dubriwny, a licensed clinical social worker and instructor at the Anne and Henry Zarrow School of Social Work at OU-Tulsa says the time change comes with extra grogginess despite the extra hour of sleep.

"We'd like to think that 'Hey I've got this whole extra hour, it's going to be great!', except that I think what really happens is that our bodies kind of naturally wake up anyways," Dubriwny said. "So then we don't really get that full hour or it impacts us in terms of our ability to fall asleep."

Other problems involved with the time change include Seasonal Affective Disorder, and not getting enough sunlight. Dubriwny recommends getting a desk lamp that mimics the effects of sunlight.

Seasonal Affective Disorder, more commonly known as seasonal depression, is more prevalent in the fall than it is in the spring.

Dubriwny says the most important way to combat seasonal depression is to be aware when you're experiencing symptoms you didn't before and seek therapy and if it's severe, to take medication.

He also says people try to change their routines and drink more caffeine, but the best thing to do is stick to your routines and your body will adjust.

