The Lemon-Aide Project 2023 kicks off

TULSA, Okla. — The Lemon-Aide Project kicked off their 2023 fundraiser on Thursday at the University of Tulsa tailgate for their football game against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Proceeds from the lemonade stands benefit Lindsey House, according to the project's website.

Lindsey House's Director of Development & Communications, Amanda Montonati, says this is the second year of their partnership with the project. She's looking forward to the weekend's lemonade stands.

"We're really excited and all getting involved, and hope other kids in Tulsa will, too," said Montonati.

Stands are planned at Mother Road Market on Friday and at Decopolis on Saturday.

