The Latest: Governor's race tops Oklahoma's general election ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- While the race to become Oklahoma's next governor tops the ballot in this year's general election, voters will have plenty of other decisions to make.

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters also will decide contests for U.S. House and statewide offices, plus races for state Legislature, judge and district attorney. Five state questions also are on the ballot.

Neither of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats are up for re-election, but all five of the state's U.S. House seats are. Republicans are expected to maintain their grip on Oklahoma's federal delegation, although Democrats hope voter enthusiasm propels nonprofit agency director Kendra Horn to an upset victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Russell in the Oklahoma City-area district.

