The Great Tulsa Cleanup kicks off April 1

TULSA, Okla. — Starting April 1, volunteers will have the opportunity to sign up to pick up litter in designated problem spots across the city of Tulsa. The city will provide a trash grabber, protective gloves, trash bags and protective vests (to use if the location is near a busy road).

Once the trash is bagged up, city crews will come to the site and collect the bags.

Jacob Hagen, co-coordinator of the event, says it didn’t start simply as a beautifying effort. It’s also to help the City of Tulsa meet permit requirements with the Department of Environmental Quality to discharge stormwater. One of those requirements is to reduce the amount of litter in the storm runoff. Too much trash is also detrimental to wildlife and impacts flooding.

“It can cause blockages in our waterways and cause localized flooding if drains get blocked and the roads could become impassable,” said Hagen.

The cleanup event has taken place for more than 20 years and Hagen says Tulsa has had an increase in the litter problem over time.

“We are trying to study the issue more thoroughly to understand where it’s coming from and what can be done to prevent it,” said Hagen.

Just two weeks ago, crews installed Tulsa’s first floating barrier (called a litter boom) in a retention pond near 71st and Garnett due to excess litter. However, it already has to be reattached because the recent rain and high winds stopped it from working properly.

Doug Linden walks the trail surrounding the pond and blames the excess trash on the nearby highway drivers.

“There are so many people who throw stuff off 169 that it comes down the spillway and into here,” said Linden.

There are more than 30 cleanup spots this year. If there’s another spot that needs help but not listed, Tulsans can submit their own location to cleanup.

Here is a link to register as well as a list of locations.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --