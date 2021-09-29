The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma prepares to help feed incoming Afghan refugees

TULSA, Okla. — The Community Food Bank of Oklahoma is teaming up with Catholic Charities and Food on the Move to provide meals for hundreds of Afghan refugees soon coming to the Sooner state.

Kitchen staff is preparing to feed more than 800 people coming to Tulsa. The organization will be providing them breakfast, lunch and dinner, and are planning to prepare about 2,400 meals a day.

They are preparing meals familiar to the Afghan culture, specifically Halal meat and traditional spices.

Jeff Harlow, the food bank’s chief culinary officer, says it’s all about making them feel at home.

“We want them to feel as at home as possible," Harlow says.

"So, having to find the correct ingredients and the guidelines that go with feeding culturally appropriate meals has been a challenge. But, we are taking care of it and we’re happy to do it."

There are currently only four full-time kitchen staff members. The organization says they are always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in helping their initiative, CLICK HERE.

