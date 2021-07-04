The Coffee Bunker's Stars and Stripes 4th of July event

TULSA, Okla — As many Americans celebrate Independence Day, Tulsa's very own Coffee Bunker is also honoring veterans with it's Stars and Stripes program.

One Brookside community is celebrating Independence Day by honoring those who have served our country and fought for our freedon.

This is a fundraising event for The Coffee Bunker, a local organization that helps veterans and their families transition to civilian life.

The Fourth of July is one of five holidays that the program delivers and installs flags in neighborhoods and businesses across Tulsa.

Each person or business makes a donation to have a flag placed outside of their home or business.

The money goes to The Coffee Bunker and the services it provides for veterans.

The executive director of The Coffee Bunker, Michael Horton, tells 2 News, "when active duty people transition out, when national guard transition out, back to civilian life, they go through a transition period so the bunker is there to manage and to support and to undergird them with all the challenges they have from adjusting from military life to civilian life and sometimes those can be very very significant. It could be everything from who do I call to where do I go to get information to how do I get mental health services, all those kind of things, with a very wide range of services that the funds go to support.”

This evening at 6:30 p.m. there will be a pup parade, a retiring of the flag ceremony, and a pinning ceremony for Vietnam Veterans.

