The City of Tulsa, PartnerTulsa halt Evans-Fintube redevelopment

TULSA. OKLA. — The Evans-Fintube redevelopment project in North Tulsa is halted before construction even began. After a two-year-long, community-led process the planners received noticed that the negotiations with Team Alchemy will stop as there were changes to the developmental team.

2 News reported in 2021 the 9-acre site was hearing proposals from four developers to enhance the area hoping to build economic opportunities. Team Alchemy was selected May 2022 to redevelop the site.

The City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa notified Be Good Development and Team Alchemy in February of the substantial risk presented after JE Dunn Capital Partners and Greyson Capital withdrew from the project.

The team was given 120 days to respond to a Request for Project Documentation and encouraged to locate new co-development partners that could prove enough financial capability to proceed.

After reviewing the Teams response on June 1, the City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa say the team met minimum requirements that complied with the original RFP but decided not to pursue further negotiations.

Executive Director of PartnerTulsa Kian Kamas says they are hopeful for the future of the Evans-Fintube redevelopment:

Development projects of this magnitude are incredibly difficult to bring from concept to construction to completion. While we are disappointed to have to take this step, we are committed to pursuing redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site. In particular, we anticipate leveraging our learnings from this process to re-engage the community and re-envision our approach to the site.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says he will support the goals long-term:

Over the past two years, hundreds of Tulsans engaged in a process to help envision the possibilities for redevelopment of the Evans-Fintube site. Throughout these efforts, it was clear that North Tulsa residents, stakeholders and partners are eager to see progress and a development that brings economic opportunity to the neighborhood. While this is a disappointing setback, the City remains steadfast in its commitment to identifying the best approach to redevelopment that will support these long-term goals.

The City of Tulsa and PartnerTulsa will look at development plans and conduct community outreach and engagement to figure out the future of the Evans-Fintube redevelopment over the next 6 to 9 months.

Wednesday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m. Partner Tulsa plans to host a Community Update Meeting at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

