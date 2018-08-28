The City of Tulsa is seeking Berryhill residents' input for the community's future

The City of Tulsa sees the potential to attract outside residents to stop in Berryhill with the expansion of the Gilcrease Expressway, which is already underway. Some business owners in the area aren't so happy about future construction.
"We are going to lose some of our land for that," says Shannon Norris, the owner of Daylight Donuts, where the highway will be built on 57th West Avenue.
She says she's already been approached about using her shop's parking lot while construction starts.
"They're going to utilize some of our parking lot to park their big equipment, which could hurt us a little bit in that aspect," says Norris.
Despite the inconvenience, she says she's embracing the new changes coming to Berryhill if it means it could attract more business.
The City of Tulsa, INCOG and the Berryhill Citizen Advisory Team will be working together on this project.
The plan is scheduled to be completed by next year, while getting ongoing input from the public.