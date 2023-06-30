The City of Sand Springs to open storm debris site

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Two weeks after the June 18 storm that blazed a destructive path through parts of northeastern Oklahoma the City of Sand Springs is opening a storm debris site for residents.

The site is located at 20100 W. Wekiwa Rd. in Sand Springs and will be open from 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It will be closed on July 4 for the federal holiday.

The City of Sand Springs released the following requirements to drop off debris:



Must check in upon entry

Show utility bill with trash service payments

Must show state ID

The site is only for green materials such as trees, limbs, leaves, etc.

The City is looking to hire contractors to do curbside storm debris pickup in the next couple of weeks.



