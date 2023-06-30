Watch Now
The City of Sand Springs to open storm debris site

Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 30, 2023
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Two weeks after the June 18 storm that blazed a destructive path through parts of northeastern Oklahoma the City of Sand Springs is opening a storm debris site for residents.

The site is located at 20100 W. Wekiwa Rd. in Sand Springs and will be open from 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. It will be closed on July 4 for the federal holiday.

The City of Sand Springs released the following requirements to drop off debris:

  • Must check in upon entry
  • Show utility bill with trash service payments
  • Must show state ID
  • The site is only for green materials such as trees, limbs, leaves, etc.

The City is looking to hire contractors to do curbside storm debris pickup in the next couple of weeks.

