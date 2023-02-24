The Church Studio tour

Since opening its doors less than a year ago, The Church Studio in Tulsa is once again drawing musicians and tourists. Leon Russell's famous recording studio and new museum is bringing in tourists and even music celebrities eager to walk through the site.

Teresa Russell, a native Tulsan and 4th generation Oklahoman, grew up collecting Leon Russell memorabilia. She purchased the site several years ago with a plan to restore its purpose. The museum holds more than 5,000 artifacts including records, photographs and even the clothing and boots the singer, songwriter and music producer wore in concert in 1975. Everything is carefully stored in the same type of archive chests and drawers used in the Smithsonian museums.

"He [Russell] turned it into a recording studio and home office to Shelter Records," said Teresa Russell, owner of The Church Studio. "So, that is what we are here. Our primary function, we are a recording studio. But like the early church of 1915, when the original structure was built, it was open to the public. So, we've kind of deployed a strategy where the public can come in but we also have artists recording."

After several years of construction, the Russell archives and special exhibits bring in tourists on a daily basis. Docents share the history as tourists walk through the carefully restored building and into the studio on the top level. Other than minor changes to the ceiling, the studio is the same as it was in Russell's day which makes it a tremendous draw for musicians.

"You look at the people who came here in the 70's; Stevie Wonder, Kansas, Eric Clapton and Tom Petty," Knox said. "This space is where Tom Petty got his start."

While planning the renovations, Knox made sure the studio remained the same as it was in Leon Russell's day. However, it is not a museum. It is a working studio with a sound system that incorporates the best of the past analog systems with top digital capture as well.

"Between our mic collection and our outboard gear and our console and our monitoring, it's what I like to think is the best of both worlds," said Cade Roberts, senior sound engineer.

The studio's pure acoustics are also a tremendous draw. As a result, some of the best in the music industry are booking sessions here. Knox says some musicians are even brought to tears by the sense of music history and the quality of sound.

"We are working with record labels and art departments, world class record producers but our favorites, of course, are our local artists who don't have to travel to Nashville or LA. They can be right here at the Church Studio and record and generate really beautiful music," Knox said.

This week, some local musicians are collaborating on an album. Zac Wenzel, a Sperry native, just finished recording six songs Tuesday. After picking up a guitar as a kid, he says he later began writing songs. One of his current music videos, "When Did I Get So Old" was inspired by an encounter with a girl at Eskimo Joes in Stillwater. After recording that song in 2020 with professional musicians, today he has a band of his own.

"My band is so much more talented than I am. It's the greatest thing," Wenzel stated. "All I have to do is write the songs and they can put them together and make them sound fantastic."

Success in the music industry is his dream. However, his view is more modest than stardom.

"If you can pay your bills and play music?" Wenzel said, "To me, that's making it."

With music videos online and the songs he just recorded at The Church Studio now being mastered, Zac plans to keep writing, He is hoping to create a hit song so he can give up his day job repairing appliances.

"There's no right way to write a song and there's no wrong way to write a song," Wenzel said. "It's all just writing a song."

When asked if he is living his dream, Wenzel replied, "It would be nice not to have to go to work but yeah, pretty much. I have a very good life."

As for the future of The Church Studio, the staff is already at work on future events such as a Beatles Yellow Submarine exhibit. Knox said they are also working with Tom Petty's estate in hopes of bringing in an exhibit to honor the late artist. In addition, Knox hopes to revive Russell's mission of offering an opportunity to new artists. She wants to develop a boutique record label similar to what Leon Russell did onsite in the 1970's.

"We just want to be a resource to musicians," Knox stated. "There is a lot of disruption going on in the industry and we think it's a really great opportunity for a unique model and we want to be a part of that."

https://thechurchstudio.com/

