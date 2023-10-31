The Church Studio hosts free tours for those in costume

TULSA, Okla. — When it comes to celebrating Halloween, Tulsans aren’t just trick-or-treating. Some are taking advantage of what the area’s venues have to offer this time of year.

2 News looks at what the church studio has in store.

Tickets for The Church Studio are $15 for adults on a normal day. But on this spookier day, the recording studio and museum gave free tours, with one catch: You’ll need a costume. But let’s go see what everyone else is wearing!

“I’m older Leon!" Scott Jones, a tour guide at The Church Studio, told us. "Just need a piano.”

Musician and Tulsa native Leon Russell, that is.

Asked about his costume, one man replied: “Former college professor.”

“I’m just a child of the 60s,” said Gary Thayer, another tour guide.

The Church Studio's development director, Nancy Ruth, said,

“I am Paul McCartney from [the album cover of] Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band,” a milestone 1967 album from the Beatles.

This is The Church Studio’s first ever “Trick-or-Tour”.

“They’ll learn a lot about Leon and the Tulsa Sound," Jones explained, "and how this church has been brought back to life" and turned into a world-famous recording studio.

Ruth noted that people get to see the studio, the gallery, the archives, “and we have 5,000 pieces of rare memorabilia from Leon Russell and also the other people who recorded here.”

Some of these people include legends like Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, and Eric Clapton – to name a few.

As for why they put on the Trick-or-Tour? Ruth said she just loves Halloween: “I hope it catches on.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, The Church Studio will host an exclusive pre-launch book signing event for a new biography about legendary rocker Joe Cocker. A ticket is needed for the event. For tickets and other details, please check The Church Studio's event page.

