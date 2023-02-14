The Chicks bring tour to BOK Center in July

TULSA, Okla. — Grammy award winning group The Chicks are bringing their tour to Tulsa this summer.

The Chicks today announced The Chicks World Tour 2023 on Tuesday. The 37-date mega tour kicks off June 20 in Olso, Norway at Spektrum, with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America on July 21 in Tulsa at BOK Center.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10AM and will be available online at bokcenter.com .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --