The Chicks bring tour to BOK Center in July

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2007 file photo, the Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire arrive for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning country group have dropped the word dixie from their name and are now going by The Chicks. The move follows a decision by country group Lady Antebellum to change to Lady A after acknowledging the word's association to slavery. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Posted at 7:04 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 08:04:20-05

TULSA, Okla. — Grammy award winning group The Chicks are bringing their tour to Tulsa this summer.

The Chicks today announced The Chicks World Tour 2023 on Tuesday. The 37-date mega tour kicks off June 20 in Olso, Norway at Spektrum, with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America on July 21 in Tulsa at BOK Center.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, February 16 at 10AM and will be available online at bokcenter.com .

