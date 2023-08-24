The chance of a lifetime: To save a life

JENKS, Okla. — July 13th started out as a normal day of work for Jabriel Reed and Arlan Osburn.

But during their lunch hour the two crossed paths with a woman, needing an angel on earth, or two.

“She was distraught. Just seemed very lost,” says Arlan Osburn.

The three destined to meet, for an opportunity that only few ever get.

The chance to save a life.

Arlan says, “I believe that God knew that we would help. And put us there in place to help her.”

The two were on their way to lunch, but at the last minute decided to eat somewhere else.

Taking them to the bridge on Highway 75 and 111th Street. The same bridge where a woman was crying and sitting on the edge. And in that moment, they got an idea, or a calling to intervene. Quite possibly changing the trajectory of her life.

“I said are you okay,” says Jabriel Reed. “And I stopped myself because evidently, she wasn’t okay because her legs were over the bridge.

Osburn and Reed say they pulled over and approached the woman.

“When I was walking towards her, I just didn’t want her to die,” says Reed. “She wasn’t erratic, she was just genuinely sad.”

The two spoke to her and they say she told them she felt unloved.

“I Just reiterated that I don’t think she’s a bad person and that we are here for a reason,” says Reed, “And if you don’t believe God loves you, I’m here and I love you. If that’s what it takes right now, I love you.”

Eventually, Reed asked if he could give her a hug. And when they hugged, he pulled her off the ledge. A brave and quick decision, to act fast and intervene. But an act that doesn’t always have to be so big, to change someone’s trajectory.

“If they just know that they’re loved. Just a simple smile or a hug could really change someone’s direction,” says Osburn.

The two say they haven’t seen the woman since, and don’t know anything else about her.

“That is like one of the worst parts about it, is not knowing if she’s okay today,” says Osburn.

But they say wherever she may be, they hope she’s okay.

And knows she is loved.

