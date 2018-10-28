The annual Turkish Food and Arts Festival is being held on Saturday, November 3

TULSA, Okla. - Baklava, gyros, Turkish tea, arts and crafts and more are coming to the annual Turkish Food and Arts Festival on November 3.

It'll take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Raindrop Turkish House Tulsa.

There will also be water marbling and calligraphy, handmade pottery and mosaic lamps for sale.

It's free admission.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: