The annual hangar dance will take place at Tulsa Tech's campus with swing dancing and silent auction

TULSA, Okla. - The annual Big Band Hangar Dance is taking place next Saturday, November 3 at Tulsa Tech's campus at the Riverside Jones Airport.

There will be 1940s-style swing dancing, a tribute to veterans, food, drinks and a silent auction.

All the proceeds benefit Tulsa's Commemorative Air Force (CAF) to help restore World War II planes.

Tickets are available online and at the door. Click here for more information.

