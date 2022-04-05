'The Alley District': Major revitalization project coming to downtown Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — The city of Sapulpa is planning a major revitalization project for its downtown. The city spent more than a year developing the concept and they recently chose David Reed, a local architect, to do the job.

The project aims to create a destination on the west side of the Tulsa metro area. Similar to the rose district for Broken Arrow, Reed hopes the new “Alley District” will do the same thing for Sapulpa.

Reed plans to develop a pedestrian friendly alleyway that branches off Route 66. They’re calling it “Alley District.”

“We’ve got some great momentum. We have a lot of interest in downtown Sapulpa right now. Private development dollars are pouring in.”

Reed says outside businesses are eager to set-up up shop. For now, the district will include a new brewery, restaurant and wine bar with major lighting and landscaping improvements. It will also include a family-friendly park featuring a playground and outdoor theater.

A major draw will be Sapulpa’s history and placement on Route 66. Some of these buildings date back more than 100 years. The goal is to re-purpose the buildings while also keeping their structural integrity.

The project comes from a bond vote voters approved several years ago. While the final cost is still up in the air, Reed says they have stayed below their original budget for the project. While he says it's a big responsibility, the pay-off is priceless.

“There’s some great things going on in Sapulpa and it’s exciting to be here at this time.”

The first phase of the project will be the alley on the north side of Route 66. They expect that to be finished by the end of October. The second phase will begin next January.

