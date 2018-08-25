The 14th annual India Fest happened today near the State Fairgrounds

Tulsa, Okla - Also being held this weekend is the 14th annual India Fest near the State Fairgrounds.

People could not only hear music and see dancers perform from India but also get a better understanding of their culture.

Those in charge tell us it's really about informing the general public on what the country is all about.

"The reason we do it is to foster relationships with the community and engage with the community. We partnered with a lot of non-profit organizations like the American Heart Association" - Pradeep John, President of the India Association

Along with information on India there were also booths selling colorful dresses from the country.

