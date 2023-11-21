THD honors those killed by drunk driving with Tree of Life during holidays

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department and Stop DUI Taskforce is setting up its annual Tree of Life holiday display in Woodland Hills Mall with one special change.

While the holidays are a joyous time for so many they come with a lot of sadness for those who tragically lost loved ones.

On this years tree THD invites families to submit photos of their loved ones killed by drunk drivers and include them as ornaments.

“It is important to think of the victims as people, not only as numbers,” said Kandice Lawson, Prevention Specialist at the Tulsa Health Department. “Giving a face to the lives lost due to drunk driving can help us see the true impact that alcohol abuse can have in our community.”

The idea for the Tree of Life came after THD staff understood the feeling of missing people during the holiday season.

The tree is not only to honor those killed but hopes people think twice before driving drunk. Wrapped presents under the tree symbolize the gift that were never opened and matches the number of Tulsa County drunk driving deaths.

The tree began in 2014, and holds sentimental value for the families. The tree goes on display early December.

If your loved one was killed due to drunk driving and want them to be featured on the tree visit the shared linkhere.



