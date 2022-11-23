Thanksgiving 2022: Closures, schedule changes in Tulsa for holiday

TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa facilities along with several retail and restaurant chains will have altered hours on Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving and Black Friday holidays.

Tulsa City Hall, Municipal Court and other facilities will be closed. The city released guidance on other city operations including garbage pickup and recreations centers:

There will be no refuse, recycling, bulky waste or yard waste collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. As a result, Thursday and Friday customers will experience a change in their collection schedule. Thursday customers will receive collection service on Friday and Friday customers will receive collection service on Saturday.



Customers with twice-a-week refuse service also will be affected as their secondary collection day will move forward one day. Monday/Thursday customers will be collected on Monday and Friday and Tuesday/Friday customers will be collected on Tuesday and Saturday.



The Household Pollutant Collection Facility at 4502 S. Galveston Ave. will be open for its usual schedule: open Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m.



The City’s mulch site at 2100 N. 145th East Ave. will be closed on Tuesday, Nov.22; Thursday, Nov.24; and Friday, Nov. 25. It will resume its usual schedule on Saturday, Nov.26. Hours on open days are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, except for City holidays. Tulsa utility customers may drop off yard waste free of charge.



Tulsa Parks recreation centers will have the following schedule adjustments:



Water Works Art Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 4:30 p.m., Closed on Saturday November 26

Whiteside Community Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 6:00 p.m.

Hicks Community Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 5:00 p.m.

Lacy Community Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 5:00 p.m.

Reed Community Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 5:00 p.m.

Jane Malone Community Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 5:00 p.m.

Oxley Nature Center: Wednesday, Nov.23, closing at 4:00 pm.

Oxley Nature Visitor Center and Red Bud Valley Preserve will be closed Nov. 24-25, but the parks’ outdoor facilities including Oxley Nature Center trails will be accessible as usual. City of Tulsa Animal Welfare at 3031 N. Erie Ave. will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.



Mohawk Park and Page Belcher golf courses will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, but open on Friday, Nov. 25. Tulsa Zoo will be open on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Tulsa Transit will not operate bus service on Thursday, Nov. 24. and will resume to normal hours on Friday, Nov. 25.

