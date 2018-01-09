TFD names two who died in shed fire

TULSA--Fire officials have released the names of the people who died in a shed fire in Tulsa.

Fire crews say that Sarah Sprague, 42, and Travis Potter, 39, died on January 4.

Families have been notified.



