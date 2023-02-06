TFD celebrates milestone birthday for Station 2

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department has been keeping Tulsans safe for more than a century and Sunday, one station in particular celebrated 115 years of service.

In 1981, Station 2 moved to 524 West Edison. Just northwest of the IDL, the station sits on an hill overlooking downtown Tulsa. However, the history of this station and the firefighters that served under Station 2 dates back to 1908.

That’s when the original Station 2 opened up in downtown Tulsa near Cain’s Ballroom. As Tulsa grew, the station was moved to better serve Tulsans.

Captain was Lightle said seeing the longevity of Station 2 reminds him why he chose to be a firefighter and reignites the passion he has for serving Tulsans.

“As a firefighter, you want to be part of something bigger than yourself. That’s why I wanted to be a firefighter. So, by being a part of this legacy and continuing it on just gives you a sense of pride and the ability to give back to the citizens of Tulsa,” said Captain Lightle.

He said Station 2 ran about 45 hundred calls last year and consistently stays busy. And because Station 2 carries a paramedic, they help assist other stations on calls as well. And as far as the future of Station 2, Captain Lightle said they’re not going anywhere and will continue the legacy that started 115 years ago.

