TFD, BAFD rescues man trapped in cement truck after rollover

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa and Broken Arrow t helped rescue man trapped in a cement truck that rolled over on a construction site Tuesday morning.

TFD said the the truck overturned around 10:45 a.m. trapping the man for more than an hour before crews were able to get him out.

The fire crews worked together utilizing evacuation equipment to free the man.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared a video of the rescue on Facebook.

TFD, BAPD rescue man from turned over cement truck

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

