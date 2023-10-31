Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

TFD, BAFD rescues man trapped in cement truck after rollover

TFD BAFD Rescue
Tulsa Fire Department
TFD BAFD Rescue
Posted at 2023-10-31T13:35:04-0500
and last updated 2023-10-31 14:35:04-04

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa and Broken Arrow t helped rescue man trapped in a cement truck that rolled over on a construction site Tuesday morning.

TFD said the the truck overturned around 10:45 a.m. trapping the man for more than an hour before crews were able to get him out.

The fire crews worked together utilizing evacuation equipment to free the man.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared a video of the rescue on Facebook.

TFD, BAPD rescue man from turned over cement truck

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7