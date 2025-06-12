Tessa Dorrell crowned 91st Miss Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Tessa Dorrell, who represented Broken Arrow, has been named the new 2025 Miss Oklahoma. She competed against 39 other delegates and was crowned on June 7. Her sights are now set on the Miss America competition.

2 News sat down with the new crown holder to discuss her Community Service Initiative, which every delegate is required to have.

Dorrell’s initiative is titled “Partners Club: Empowering Special Education in Oklahoma”, a program that pairs students with their peers who have special needs, allowing them to work together in the classroom.

The goal of the program is to bridge the gap between students with and without disabilities, helping all students learn empathy, while also forming meaningful friendships.

The idea behind this initiative began when Dorrell was in elementary school, long before she entered the world of pageantry.

Miss Oklahoma Tessa Dorrell being crowned Miss Oklahoma 2025 on June 8, 2025

“I would say the community service initiative came before needing a community service initiative. It was just community service I was doing. And it’s nice to know that this is something I was passionate about before I became passionate about pageants,” Dorrell said.

For her talent, Dorrell performed an original monologue titled “Walking in My Shoes.” 2 News asked why she chose that talent over singing or dancing, skills she says she used to practice.

Miss Oklahoma

“…It’s a monologue I wrote, and it's different, but I'm really proud of it now because it sets me apart in some ways. But more than that, it's a chance to show girls that they can do this, even if they don't sing, dance, or do the splits or a back handspring on stage. They can talk and share their story. So having a story as a talent is something everyone can relate to,” Dorrell said.

Miss Oklahoma

The 91st woman to win the Miss Oklahoma title, Dorrell is now looking to take her Community Service Initiative and talent to Miss America. Six Miss Oklahoma winners have gone on to win Miss America, and Dorrell hopes to be the seventh.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure, because no matter what, I get to come home to Oklahoma and be Miss Oklahoma at the end of the day. It actually gives me peace knowing that, even if I don’t become Miss America, I still get to be Miss Oklahoma,” she said.

With the title, Dorrell received a $30,000 scholarship to support her education. She graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in sports media.

The Miss America pageant will take place in Orlando in the fall of 2025.

