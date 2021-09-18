Terence Crutcher Foundation hosts annual Day of Service

TULSA, Okla — Five years after Terence Crutcher's death, his family says they're seeking to have his case reopened by the Justice Department.

Terence was killed by a former Tulsa Police Officer, Betty Shelby, who has since been acquitted and left the department.

Today his family's foundation honored his memory with it's second annual Day of Service.

This is just one of the several ways the Terence Crutcher Foundation honors him.

The event on Saturday had several people stop by to enjoy free food and music, as well as an opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The foundation also awarded $1,000 grants to ten local organizations so they can continue serving the community.

The Crutcher Foundation usually hosts a gala as one of several events to memorialize Terence, but since the pandemic started they've switched to a Day of Service.

Terence's twin sister, Tiffany Crutcher, says they decided to include vaccinations this year because she lost her mother earlier in 2021 to COVID-19.

“He would be out here singing right now, encouraging people to get their vaccine or he would be cooking for the community because he loved to cook, so this is the culmination of a week long of events highlighting the work that the foundation has done in his name and his honor", Crutcher said.

