Teenager not expected to survive after being struck by vehicle in south Tulsa

TULSA -- Police do not expect a teenager to live after they said he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday morning.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. when a woman called to report a man lying on the side of the road near 68th and Peoria. When they arrived, police said they found Jamesallen D. Wright, Jr., 18, bleeding from his head.

Paramedics rushed Wright to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for severe head and bodily injuries. Police, however, said they do not think the boy will survive.

Officers are still searching for the driver who struck the teenager. They said they believe the vehicle in question is possibly a crossover type vehicle or small SUV with dark metallic paint and damage to the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.