Teenage boy hit by car while riding bike to school

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is reminding the public of the importance of using crosswalks after a driver hit a teenage boy riding his bike to school on Oct. 12.

Officers responded to 14th and Sheridan around 7:45 a.m. and found a boy struck by a car as he was crossing the street.

The boy went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was on his way to school at the Tulsa Honor Academy at 15th and Sheridan when the crash happened.

Officers said the driver who hit the boy was driving at a low rate of speed and following traffic laws.

2 News spoke with Tulsa Honor Academy officials, who also ask students to cross at the 15th and Sheridan crosswalk.

With the sun rising later during the winter and kids heading to school, the risk for incidents like this increases.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

