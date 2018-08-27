Teen arrested in deadly Oklahoma City nightclub shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with a deadly shooting at a nightclub in northwest Oklahoma City.

KOCO-TV reports that police arrested the teen Saturday at a home in Oklahoma City. He's being held in the Oklahoma County jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.

Police say they responded late Friday night to a shooting at a nightclub specifically catered to people under 21. Officers discovered on arrival the body of 18-year-old Traviontie Johnson, who police say appeared to have been fatally shot.

Police say an investigation revealed Johnson and the 15-year-old suspect had been involved in an altercation, during which the teen suspect allegedly shot and killed Johnson. Officers are interviewing the suspect in custody.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: