Technology grant gives Pryor High School science edge

Green Country high schoolers now are getting a chance to learn from technology normally seen during medical school.

Pryor Schools just installed an "anatomage table.”

It's a dissection table that shows skeletons and the human body.

So instead of a picture in a book, students get an in-depth look through 3D graphics

Seniors say this is making them think more about a future in science.

“We're able to make cuts ourselves and flip it turn it and look at different portions of the body,” Pryor senior Seyton Thomas said.

They received the device through a partnership with a Google grant.



