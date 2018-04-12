Teachers upset with OEA decision to end walkout

Fair / Windy
Teachers disappointed in OEA's decision to end walkout
Protesters react to walkout ending
Oklahoma teachers are weighing in after the Oklahoma Education Association on Thursday called for the end to a statewide walkout over low education funding and teacher pay.
One teacher at 41st and Yale in Tulsa said "Every teacher that I know is disappointed in you, OEA."
