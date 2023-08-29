Teachers "shop" for supplies collected from Back 2 School Drive

TULSA, Okla. — Local teachers are supplying their classrooms with donations collected at 2 Cares for the Community and Tinker Federal Credit Union's Back 2 School Supply Drive.

The drive raised over 1000 school supply items and $2000 for the The Pencil Box, a non-profit coined "Tulsa's Free Store for Teachers."

Hawthorne Elementary art teacher, Emma Carr,

stopped by to pick up items.

"It’s difficult to make art when you only have a pencil, when some students like markers more, or paint," said Carr.

Springdale Elementary 5th grade teacher, Keith Ruggles, selected classroom materials and hygiene items for his students. He said he's looking forward to seeing their reaction to the new supplies.

"I think they’ll be excited, and mostly be grateful there’s something like The Pencil Box out here for us" said Ruggles.

