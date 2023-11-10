Teachers Night Out returns to Tulsa to encourage area educators

TULSA, Okla. — It's time to celebrate educators and the sacrifices they make to ensure a bright future for our children with “Teachers Night Out.”

The event is Nov. 16 at the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center, and organizers are hoping to make this year's event one to remember.

"We want to bring teachers all across Tulsa,” Rick Holmes, founder of Relate Then Educate, said. “Even small towns outside of Tulsa. We want all the teachers to have an opportunity to come and to feel a part of the larger education community."

The event aims to give back to those who give so much in the classroom.

Rob Miller, Superintendent of Bixby Public Schools, said he attended an event where educators came together to support one another, which is how the conception of “Teachers Night Out” came to be.

“Today, especially when teachers hear all this rhetoric out there about the negative things happening in schools, we want the message to be is that you are valued, you are appreciated, you are a difference maker, and you are impacting children's lives positively every single day,” Miller said.

In its second year in Tulsa, the event has lined up speakers who have walked in educators' shoes to share their journey in hopes their message resonates with others.

Each aspect of the event is configured by teachers for teachers to bring them together to not only share some laughs but also leave encouraged and realize they are not facing challenges alone.



Jessica Jernegan, a former BPS teacher and now event coordinator, said last year's event was a huge success, showcasing the need to keep it going year after year.

“We realized immediately that it meant so much to teachers and even those who aren’t in education who were there that night,” Jernegan said. “Our partner with QuikTrip knew immediately this was something that we all should invest in and continue to provide because it was such an uplifting night to really remind teachers about the difference they make."

The motive is simple, and organizers aim to recharge the leaders of our kids’ classrooms to continue on their mission with a support system.

This year's speaker is Kim Bearden from the Ron Clark Academy. If you're interested in attending on Nov. 16, you can purchase tickets here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

