Teachers make sacrifices to rally at Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Rallying at the Capitol this week has been a sacrifice for teachers financially.

Adrienne Fore, a seventh grade science teacher in the Union District, has been at the Capitol every day this week.

"This week has been the longest week ever," Fore said. "I was only gone for the night, but I’ve been gone so much during the week just coming home, changing, going to bed and getting the information I can out through social media. [My husband] said it feels like I’ve been gone a week."

She said she is more tired from the rallies than she is normally from teaching.

Her pocketbook is also taking a hit.

It is costing Fore about $20 a day to drive to the Capitol from Tulsa and back, plus the cost of food.

She said she thought the financial aspect was part of the sacrifice teachers were making to take a stand, until someone showed her otherwise.

"Yesterday just out of the blue, someone offered to pay for some of my expenses," Fore said. "It gave me the drive to understand that we really are supported."

The middle school teacher said she was brought to tears. The act of kindness is giving her the chance to stay in the fight.

"You start to question if it’s worth it if I show up. Look at how many are out here. Does it matter if I’m here?" Fore asked. "You get here and you get invigorated and you want to come back."

