Teachers find inspiration to march to state Capitol

TULSA -- It's day two of the March for Education as teachers trek 110 miles to the state Capitol to advocate for education funding, each one with a personal reason for marching.

Celia Clinton Elementary School teacher Amanda Blackwell finds her inspiration within the community.

She had her car window smashed last week and items stolen from her car.

She didn't have the hundreds of dollars to fix it.

Another teacher posted her problem on Facebook and support came flooding in.

A member of Big Daddy's Glass Company saw the post and wanted to show his appreciation for teachers by offering to fix her window free of charge.

Free from the stresses of her car, she put both feet into day two of the March for Education.

"I just love my students, and anything that I can do to advocate for them is worth it to me," said Blackwell.

The 50 teachers marched 15 miles today from Kellyville to Bristow high school.

They leave Friday morning to Stroud high school which is over 17 miles away.

They plan to make it to the Capitol, 110 miles away from the starting point at Webster high school, in seven days.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: