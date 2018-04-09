Teachers and lawmakers at odds over how to fund education during second week of walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Lawmakers are searching for a solution that appeals to a wide range of Oklahomans.

This follows a statement by the Oklahoma Education Association last week, saying the walkout will not end unless the house repeals the exemption for capitol gains.

Multiple lawmakers spoke about this to 2 Works for You, saying they aren't feeling optimistic.

The house chairman for the education budget said in this state, a repeal of the capitol gains exemption will largely hit rural land owners.



"It is devastating to rural Oklahoma. They said they would repeal the agriculture portions of it. But if you're in a state like Oklahoma that's about all that's left," Representative Todd Russ said.

Democrats have also suggested restoring the income tax back to 5.25%.