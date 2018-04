Teachers across the Tulsa metro are walking out and loading on buses to go to OKC to rally

TULSA, Okla. - Teachers across the Tulsa metro are walking out and loading on buses to go to Oklahoma City to rally.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist is also planning on riding a bus to support educators on the state-wide rally at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

TPS is one of more than 35 districts in Green Country to shut down while teachers walk out. More than 42,000 students will be missing classes at TPS, but the district says they'll make up for any missed days at the end of the school year.

