Teacher walkout continues into week two

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The walkout continued into a second week, forcing teachers and students out of the classroom for another day.

Teachers said they would rather be with theirs students, but they need results from lawmakers first.

"We are not being greedy," Lynn Tucker, a first grade teacher in Broken Arrow, said. "A raise was nice. It was long overdue, but really we are fighting for the funding for our classrooms."

Lynn and her daughter Emily went to the Capitol together.

Lynn said she misses her students.

"It's interrupting their learning, especially the ones who need those interventions," Lynn said. "I'm hoping they don’t regress and we can catch up when we get back."

Emily is a senior at Broken Arrow High School. She said she is glad prom is not being affected, but she did have to cancel a trip to a Latin convention with her friends because of the walkout.

"I have a lot of teachers, AP teachers, that are really kind of freaking out because AP test dates… those won’t change," Emily said.

She said her teachers are helping how they can during the strike by pointing students to study materials.

The senior said she is experiencing hands on history.

"Mrs. Christianson, she tells us all year, 'Fight for your rights. You have a voice,'" Emily said. "Seeing her out there putting that into action and us being able to put that into action is really kind of beautiful."

Lynn and Emily Tucker made their way inside the Capitol Monday.

Many others chose not to fight the lines and set up camp on the Capitol lawn.

Adam Elghadi, an eighth grade teacher in Broken Arrow, sat under a tent he and several others set up.

He said they cannot leave until real change has happened no matter how long that take.

Elghadi said teachers have played by lawmakers rules up to this point. They have written letters and made calls to legislators to avoid a walkout.

"When the legislators just won’t cooperate, you kind of just have to set up shop," Elghadi said. "I think most of us would prefer to be back in our classrooms doing what we went to college to do, what we love doing, but until education is a priority for this state, it looks like we are going to have to set up some couches, some furniture, maybe get some RVs in here. It looks like it’s going to be a while."

He called what is happening "revolutionary" saying he does not remember the last tme so many people came together in Oklahoma for one common cause.

