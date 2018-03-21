Teacher babysits fish to help make ends meet

SAND SPRINGS - Some teachers take on second or third jobs to make ends meet, while some think outside of the box.

Heidi Blackmon is a teacher at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs.

Blackmon says she makes about $20 a visit for fish sitting.

“One of the many things I do in addition to tutoring and housesitting is fish sit,” Blackmon said.

