TCSO works to locate kidnapping, assault suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of kidnapping, beating, strangling and threatening a woman.

Deputies said the woman called authorities after she was able to escape the kidnapper. She was beaten so badly she was taken to the hospital.

The suspect is Bobby Lee Mann. He's 53 years old, white, 6' and around 200 pounds.

TCSO said Mann went to the victim's motel and threatened her with a knife to return with him to his homeless encampment near South 81st West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

The victim said Mann was mad she filed charges against him in the first assault.

Over the following days, deputies said Mann allegedly repeatedly beat and strangled her.

The victim was able to escape again on Aug. 21 and ask authorities for help.

TCSO said Mann might be riding a 10-speed bike that says "specialized" in white lettering on the frame.

If you see Mann, call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

