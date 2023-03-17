TCSO reminds public to be smart this St. Patrick's Day

TULSA, Okla. — St. Patrick’s Day is one of the most dangerous holidays for drunk drivers here in Green Country. Each year, hundreds of people are killed by either driving drunk or being hit by a drunk driver.

The green beer is flowing, the music is pumping, but before you take another sip of that drink, do you have a plan to get home?

“We’re not gonna drive, we’re gonna be smart about it. It’s just one night,” said Michelle Anthony.

But if you choose to drive drunk, that one night could be your last.

“Year after year we see the results, the tragic results of people making these decisions. In 2021, nearly 200 people were killed in Oklahoma because of alcohol related crashes and that’s 200 too many,” said Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

And most agree, driving drunk is not the answer.

“I think if you drink and drive that’s the worst thing in the world, terrible,” said Matthew Cuellar.

But still, each year the decision is made to drive while intoxicated. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public, if you drink and drive they will catch you.

“The best case scenario is that we catch you before you hurt yourself or someone else. The worst-case scenario is that you get into an accident and kill yourself or someone else,” said Roebuck.

TCSO will have extra deputies all over the county looking for drunk drivers. And in the age of technology at our fingertips, the sheriff’s office says there’s no excuse to not find a sober driver.

