TCSO hosts free safety course for teen drivers

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) hosted a safety course for teen drivers on Saturday.

At Tulsa County Fairgrounds' Ranger Arena, the first half of the day was spent in the classroom to learn about safety and vehicle maintenance. The second half was spent behind the wheel.

“On the track today, we’re gonna take them through some courses. Some backing, some basic maneuvering, some off-road recovery, some things like that, said Deputy Kimber Take. "They’ll be better prepared when they’re out on the streets.”

Instructors capped the course at 14 to ensure one-on-one training. However, that left a waiting list of nearly 150, according to TCSO.

The course taught skills more advanced than basic driver's education, requiring each student to hold a driver's license for at least six months.

One of the students, Jacob Jones, recommended the course to his peers. "Do it, for sure," said Jones. "It’s a lot of fun and helps us all out in the long run."

Upon completion of the course, students were awarded a certificate.

TCSO said more courses are planned for the future.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

