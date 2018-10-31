TCSO deputies looking for burglary suspect caught on video

12:45 PM, Oct 31, 2018

TCSO deputies looking for burglary suspect caught on video

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPERRY, Okla. - Tulsa County Sheriff deputies said they are searching for a suspect caught on video burglarizing a Sperry business.

Deputies said the suspect broke into Miller's Auction Services, located at 9500 North Peoria, on the morning of Sunday, October 21.

Officials said the suspect stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, musical instruments and equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call TSCO at 918-596-8666.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top