TCSO deputies looking for burglary suspect caught on video

SPERRY, Okla. - Tulsa County Sheriff deputies said they are searching for a suspect caught on video burglarizing a Sperry business.

Deputies said the suspect broke into Miller's Auction Services, located at 9500 North Peoria, on the morning of Sunday, October 21.

Officials said the suspect stole thousands of dollars in merchandise, musical instruments and equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call TSCO at 918-596-8666.

