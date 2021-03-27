Menu

TCC & TPS celebrate EDGE Program for 2021/2022 school year

TCC/TPS
TCC EDGE Program
Posted at 1:47 PM, Mar 27, 2021
TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Community College celebrated 30 eighth grade students who earned a spot in TCC's EDGE Program.

The EDGE Program is for students to earn a degree, graduate early.

This program will launch at McLain High School and Memorial High School in the 2021-2022 school year.

GALLERY: Tulsa Community College EDGE Program Ceremony Photos

Students will work towards completing an Associates Degree while they earn their high school diploma from either McLain High School or Memorial High School.

The EDGE Program is a partnership between Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Public Schools.

For more information about the EDGE Program click here.

