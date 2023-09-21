TCC sees increase in need at campus pantries

Oklahoma Human Services says the state is seeing an uptick of food insecurity. Tulsa Community College says the same trend has emerged at their campus pantries.

"Food insecurity is a really big deal for college students," said Jennifer Beatie, Dean of Students at TCC. "If you don't know where your next meal is cor you're worried about feeding your family, you are not going to be your best in the classroom."

The college operates a "Fuel Pantry"at each campus.

"We do see several hundred students every month," said Beatie.

Green Country nonprofit Food on the Move fights hunger in Tulsa food deserts. One of their monthly pop-up locations is TCC's Northeast campus.

"TCC serves more than just 18 to 22 year olds," said Rusty Rowe, Program Director at Food on the Move. "We're able to serve a wide group of people here."

The festival provides produce, hot meals, and community resources to all.

"No questions asked," said Rowe.

The monthly festivals also take place at Greenwood Cultural Center and Chamberlain Park.

