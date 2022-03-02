Tulsa Community College offering training for cannabis industry

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Community College is getting into the marijuana business.

They’re launching a new program that teaches students about different aspects of the marijuana industry.

TCC is the first and only college in Oklahoma to offer this type of training through a partnership with a company called “Green Flower."

Green Flower is a cannabis education company that's been in business for seven years.

The company and TCC say the time is right to offer this training since the marijuana business is booming in Oklahoma.

"They shared with us they had an interest is partnering with only one institution in Oklahoma. And knowing the Tulsa Community Colleges reputation and commitment to workforce development, they felt we would be a good partner in that," says Pete Selden, VP for workforce development at TCC.

The eight-week-long program with the curriculum created by Green Flower teaches students the ins and outs of the marijuana business.

"We created these programs with direct input and approval from people in the industry saying these are what they are looking for when they are hiring people to come join their company," says Daniel Kalef, VP of Higher Education at Green Flower.

Students can choose from three different certifications.

"One is focused on the dispensary associate, so the individual working in the dispensary," says Selden.

"Another program is the cultivation technician, so this is the grower, so we get into botany. The third program is the manufacturing agent, so this is the individual that's taking the product. And forming other products."

Students can choose just one certification or all three. The program is completely online and students don’t need a college degree or pre-requisites to enroll.

"The immediate impact is, help people be prepared when they go to get a job in these areas, to be successful from day one and come in with the foundation of things they need to know to be successful," says Kalef.

The program costs $750.

