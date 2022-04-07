Tattoo parlor theft prompts generosity

TULSA, Okla. — A local tattoo business is trying to get back on its feet after burglars stole more than $20,000 worth of equipment. Now, other Tulsa businesses are stepping up to help.

It happened at the Ritual Electric Tattoo Parlor early Tuesday morning. The owner says they took nearly every tattoo gun he owns forcing him to shut down temporarily.

While TPD burglary detectives investigate, the owner says it's the help from a business just a few doors down that gives him a sense of gratitude.

Heirloom Rustic Ales, a brewery just down the street, is hosting a fundraiser event to help the tattoo parlor get back on its feet.

“It’s been pretty incredible the response of everyone around us to try and show support and bring us back,” owner of Ritual Electric, Dustin Cleveland said.

Starting at noon on Saturday, a portion of the beer sales will go towards the tattoo shop’s recovery. There is also a GoFundMe page. To Learn more CLICK HERE.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --