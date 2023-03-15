Tanker truck turns over on Highway 75 in Glenpool

Update: Highway Southbound 75 has reopened. Glenpool Police say there is a damaged part that needs to be replaced on tanker before it can be safely hauled away from the scene.

Traffic is diverted at 151st by OHP and at 141st by GPD for anyone who entered the highway north of 151st but south of 141st.

Glenpool police is asking drivers to find an alternate route if possible Tuesday evening.

An accident near 131st street & HWY 75 has significantly impacted northbound 75 traffic in Glenpool.

There are no reported injuries, but the tanker truck will take some time to clear from the highway, according to the city.

