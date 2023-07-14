Tally's restaurant owner charged with 6 counts of larceny

TULSA, Okla. — Tally's Cafe owner Talal Jamil Alame was arrested and charged with six counts of larceny according to court documents.

The documents say four of the charges are misdemeanors for stealing under $1000 while the other two are felonies. The charges stem from 19 incidents at different Sam's Clubs.

According to the affidavit, Alame used the Scan and Go feature on the Sam's Club app at stores in Owasso and Tulsa scanning a few items and leaving the rest not scanned. It says he walked out of the store with multiple items that he did not purchase. Store officials started looking into it and involved police when employees said it appeared Alame had more items in his cart than on his receipt. Investigators used digital receipts and surveillance videos to look into the claims.

Alame moved to Tulsa in 1979 and went to Oklahoma State University. He purchased the restaurant now known as Tally's in 1987.

