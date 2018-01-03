Tahlequah schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flooding

2:45 PM, Jan 3, 2018
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Tahlequah Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to flooding at an elementary school.

Officials said a portion of Heritage Elementary flooded Tuesday due to a break in a sprinkler system. Due to the length of the repair and cleanup process, schools will be closed district-wide as if the schools is using snow days.

Student activities that are scheduled will go on as planned.

School will resume session on Jan. 8

