Tahlequah schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flooding
2:45 PM, Jan 3, 2018
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Tahlequah Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to flooding at an elementary school.
Officials said a portion of Heritage Elementary flooded Tuesday due to a break in a sprinkler system. Due to the length of the repair and cleanup process, schools will be closed district-wide as if the schools is using snow days.
Student activities that are scheduled will go on as planned.