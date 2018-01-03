Tahlequah schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flooding

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Tahlequah Public Schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to flooding at an elementary school.

Officials said a portion of Heritage Elementary flooded Tuesday due to a break in a sprinkler system. Due to the length of the repair and cleanup process, schools will be closed district-wide as if the schools is using snow days.

Student activities that are scheduled will go on as planned.

School will resume session on Jan. 8

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: