Tahlequah PD investigates counterfeit money, man wanted in connection with operation

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- Tahlequah police executed a search warrant Wednesday in connection with a counterfeit currency operation the department has been investigating.

The warrant was executed on Ashley Lane. Police said Nicholas Renfro, who they believe is the sole producer of the forged bills, was not present during the warrant's execution and is still at large.

Over 100 items were seized from the home, such as computers, printers and partial and complete counterfeit bills.

Tahlequah police said they have received over 100 reports of counterfeit currency over the last two years, with 50 of those reports coming since November 2017.

