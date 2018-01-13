Tahlequah man arrested for lewd proposal to 14-year-old girl

Eight law enforcement agencies worked together in a sting that ended in the arrest of a Tahlequah man who allegedly made a lewd proposal to a 14-year-old girl.

Tulsa Police Internet Crimes Against Children Detectives with assistance from HSI, FBI, U.S. Marshals, OSBI, OHP, Muskogee Police and Tahlequah Police concluded an investigation that resulted in the arrest or Jeremy Jon Batey, 43, of Tahlequah for the lewd proposal to a girl who lives in Osage County, according to police reports.

Tulsa police and OSBI were notified Jan. 8 about an attempted solicitation of the child that occurred during the holiday break. That's when TPD Detectives kicked it into gear, successfully posing as Batey's intended victim in an undercover operation involving Snapchat.

Batey used Snapchat to contact and solicit who he thought was the girl but was actually a TPD Detective. Authorities say he contacted the girl for sexual acts and admitted during the undercover conversations to a previous attempt.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and working to determine if there are other victims.

Batey was booked into the Cherokee County jail on Friday night with a hold for pending federal charges.

